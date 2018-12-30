Lemon vodka brings a refreshing blast to winter

In a pot, bring the lemon zest, lemon juice and sugar to a boil. Stir until the sugar has dissolved. Set aside to cool.

In a bottle or a glass container with a lid, combine the cooled lemon syrup and the vodka. Allow to infuse in a dark area for at least 7 days.

Place a coffee filter in a sieve and strain the mixture.

Store in the freezer until ready to serve.