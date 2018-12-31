Make a hearty chicken and sausage gumbo without all the work

This classic New Orleans specialty is built on a roux_a cooked mixture of fat and flour that must be stirred constantly, sometimes for an hour or more, until it is deep brown.

To get the same depth of flavour with much less hands-on work, we turned to a dry roux: We toasted the flour alone in the oven until it was the colour of cinnamon. Using our Dutch oven prevented hot spots and encouraged even toasting. Whisking half of the broth right into the toasted flour avoided clumps and made it easy to incorporate into the gumbo.

Rich and flavourful boneless, skinless chicken thighs and andouille sausage were the proteins favoured by tasters. For the sake of efficiency, start toasting the flour in the oven before prepping the remaining ingredients.

We strongly recommend using andouille, but in a pinch you can substitute kielbasa, if desired. Be sure to whisk the broth into the toasted flour in small increments to prevent lumps from forming. Serve over white rice.