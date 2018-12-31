For foolproof poached chicken, turn to sous vide cooking

Poached chicken gets a bad rap for being tough, dry, and a little squeaky between your teeth. But that's probably because poaching is a relatively imprecise cooking method.

If your poaching water's too hot, the meat overcooks; if you leave the meat in the water too long, it overcooks; if you use too little water, the meat_you guessed it_undercooks. There are a lot of variables when poaching chicken. Thankfully, cooking sous vide eliminates most of them.

For foolproof poached chicken, we cook chicken breasts at a moderate temperature for about an hour, which results in a juicy, tender texture that's just firm enough that it doesn't fall apart. While this recipe is finished in an hour, you can hold the chicken in the bath for up to 3 hours before the texture starts to change_giving you some flexibility.

This perfectly poached chicken is great on its own or sliced over salad. In addition, this method is a great starting point for experimentation and variation, so feel free to add spices, herbs, or boldly flavoured marinades to the bag (just don't add fresh garlic; it is particularly susceptible to botulism).