Shrimp à L’orange Skewers brings zing to skillet

On a work surface, trim off both ends of the orange. Cut off the peel down to the flesh, then slide the knife between each membrane to remove the segments. Cut each segment into 3 pieces. Set aside.

In a small pot over medium-high heat, brown the garlic in 1 tbsp (15 ml) of the oil. Add the saffron and half of the paprika. Deglaze with the lemon juice. Remove the sauce from the heat.

In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with the remaining paprika and 1 tbsp (15 ml) of the oil. Season with salt and pepper.

In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, brown half of the shrimp at a time for 30 seconds on each side in the remaining oil. Return all the shrimp to the skillet. Off the heat, add the sauce and stir to coat.

Thread a mint leaf, orange piece and shrimp onto small wooden skewers.

Makes 2 dozen.