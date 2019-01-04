Graphics: Quiz shows, advice, detective stories and Marvel Universe escapism

The variety of storytelling presented in graphic novels often throws up surprises, and none more so than this life-affirming how-to guide by someone with experience of a career many might desire.

Presented as art of Boom! Box, the publisher’s YA imprint, Nourigat’s beautiful book is a niche publication, with lots of specific advice on, well, how to move to Los Angeles and work in animation.

But, beyond that, it has charm in its wider appeal, with important lessons for anyone looking for a career as a creative. Among the chuckles and appealing art style — which, of course, is all about expressive line work — there’s good advice about humility, collaboration and job-hunting in general, plus some fun anecdotes.

And Nourigat even has the self-awareness to present experiences beyond her own, backing up her story with a “POV” section quoting other creatives.

Avengers: No Surrender

Jim Zub, Mark Waid, Al Ewing, Pepe Larraz, Kim Jacinto and others

Marvel Comics; 352 pages; $63.00

There are lots of exclamation points in the synopsis of this book, and it deserves them. This is peak Marvel Universe nonsense, joyfully created by three of the most fun writers around, including Toronto’s own Jim Zub. It is an absolute treat.

The plot, in that classic cosmic style that Marvel does so well, is so overblown that it’s hard to describe without chuckling. Somebody has stolen the Earth and, wherever it’s ended up, the sky is on fire. Of course it falls to the Avengers — in fact, four teams of Avengers from different ongoing books — to come together in this time of crisis and chaos, amid a plot so twist-turny you might physically applaud it as you read.

This hardcover collects 16 weekly comic books, and shows that, whatever the movies do, comics can do it bigger and better.

Hope: For The Future

Guy Adams and Jimmy Broxton

Rebellion; 64 pages; $12.99

Hollywood detectives with a twist can be a tired trope, so it’s a joy when somebody does noir well. That’s what’s happened with Adams and Broxton’s Hope series, first presented in legendary British anthology comic 2000 AD and now collected for the first time.

The setting is still Los Angeles, but this time it’s an alternative history in which magic played a part in a war. Yes, there’s a burned-out, boozy PI, but he’s also a dark magician who really is haunted by his past. His name’s Mallory Hope and he’s looking for a missing kid in a case that’s bringing back troubling memories.

There are enough potential clichés in this to make it risky, but the creators pull it off, mainly by making their story (and especially the art) extremely dark. As for the ghostly apparition of a nun in a gas mask …you’ll shiver.