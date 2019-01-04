La Cucina offers authentic Italian food in the downtown core

If you're looking for authentic Italian food, look no further than La Cucina in downtown Kitchener.

The location, which opened in 2018, is affiliated with a parent restaurant in Guelph, although the Kitchener spot is slightly more casual.

When it comes to variety, La Cucina has you covered. The restaurant offers 20 different types of pizza, ranging from the classic margherita to tonno e cippola, which includes Italian tuna, red onion and capers.

While the pizza may be a tad pricier than the norm, at a minimum of $14 to a maximum of $18, the quality makes a dramatic difference.