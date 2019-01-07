Lettuce wraps are the perfect low-carb vehicle for chicken

Lettuce wraps are the perfect low-carb vehicle for delicious fillings. We wanted a light but flavour-packed filling and knew an Asian-inspired flavour profile was the way to go.

Chicken lettuce wraps are most often made with ground or chopped chicken thighs. To lighten up our wraps, we turned to a combo of nutty, fiber-rich brown rice and store-bought lean ground chicken. Easy to make, we seasoned the chicken filling with minced jalapeno, fish sauce, and lime zest and juice.

The bold flavours and simple ingredient list made this dish an easy weeknight dinner. Be sure to use ground chicken, not ground chicken breast (also labeled 99 per cent fat free) in this recipe. To make this dish spicier, add the seeds from the chile.

ASIAN CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS