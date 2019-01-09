Freshii opens sixth Waterloo Region location in uptown

James Barnett recalls opening his first Freshii in Waterloo at the corner of King Street and University Avenue about three-and-a-half years ago.

On Monday, Jan. 14, he’ll open his fourth location at 110 King St. S. — formerly the Gospel Lighthouse bookstore — in UpTown Waterloo. It will be the sixth Freshii to open in Waterloo Region.

With the trajectory of the uptown core, the decision was a no-brainer, Barnett said.

“The idea is we’ll keep opening where there’s demand. Our mission is to provide healthy, fast, convenient food, so we’ll go where people need it essentially,” he said.

“I think demand here is just going to increase over the next couple of years, and now with the LRT coming in and all the roadwork being done, it was the time to get in before it’s too late.”

Not only is the interior inside the 2,000-square-foot location unique and different from the others, the uptown spot will also feature a partnership with the Kitchener-based Smile Tiger Coffee.

“We’re very aligned both in our brands and vibe, and we have a great breakfast at Freshii,” Barnett explained. “For breakfast, for a lot of people, coffee is most important, and eating is the second part of it, so to me it’s a no-brainer to have a premium coffee and a great breakfast together.”

Matt Dickson, a real estate sales rep with Coupal Markou Commercial Real Estate Inc., said investments in the uptown are finally starting to pay dividends.

"Freshii and Smile Tiger Coffee's opening is very exciting for the UpTown Waterloo core," Dickson said. "It's another great co-branded restaurant occupying a revitalized building."

The co-branding/habitation trend is a great use of space and is becoming more prevalent in the core areas, Dickson says.