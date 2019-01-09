Aaron Pritchett to play Maxwell's in February

Country star Aaron Pritchett has announced that he will play in Waterloo in about a month.
On Feb. 11, the Canadian star will play at Maxwell's Concert and Events Hall in Waterloo, starting at 8 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.ticketscene.ca.
