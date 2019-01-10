These five new books are a matter of life and death

Here are five new reads that concern matters of life and death

The Book I Didn’t Want to Write, Erwan Larher, translated by Brent Keever

The author of this multi-voiced docu-memoir is a French musician-turned-novelist who was among the almost 500 victims of the terror attack at Paris’s Bataclan Theatre on Nov. 13, 2015. The book he didn’t want to write includes: his reflections on the event; reports from 14 people close to him, including his partner, his father and two pals who meant to attend the Eagles of Death Metal concert but didn’t; Facebook posts from worried friends; an imagined conversation with one of the terrorists; and his fragmentary thoughts as a .30 calibre bullet entered his flesh.

In the Backyard: Relearning the Art of Aging, Dying and Making Love, Mary Melfi

The Montreal writer’s memoir traverses 10 years, beginning when she is 50 and lamenting the physical depredations of aging (“I am not pleased with God’s handiwork”). Fortunately, her “in-house therapist,” her psychologist husband, offers bane for her discontent (a sense of humour, or the ability to fake it, being key). But then he is diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer, which requires her to revise her chief grievance: “Death is the enemy; old age, a dear friend.” This is a clarifying memoir, a tonic for women coming to grips with love, loss and mortality.

Notes for the Everlost: A Field Guide to Grief, Kate Inglis

Kate Inglis went into labour at 27 weeks — three months before her twin boys were due. Ben, “two pounds of spitfire,” survived. Liam, who suffered the brunt of the birth trauma, did not; at six weeks he was removed from life support. This is the story of the Inglis’s sustained darkness — sorrow for the lost potential that was Liam, fury at her body for its betrayal. More than 10 years pass over the course of this memoir: Inglis becomes involved in child-bereavement groups; gradually, grief’s grip lessens; a fateful plot twist changes her personal circumstances. Inglis’s memoir is a memorial for Liam and a guide for parents who have lost a child. Inglis is a photographer and the author of several children’s novels and picture books. She lives on the south shore of Nova Scotia.

How to Live Forever: The Enduring Power of Connecting the Generations, Marc Freedman

Over the course of five books and 20 years, Marc Freedman has emerged as an expert on the societal effects of our lengthening life spans. His particular focus is in exploring practical ways of fostering relationships across the generations, in his words, to “solve problems from literacy to loneliness, reweave the social fabric in communities, and reconnect us to our fundamental humanity.” Freeman draws on longevity research, anecdote and hard-won insights to reinforce his core conclusion: that the best way of finding meaning is to help others, and thus leave a legacy that will last long after our deaths. His website, encore.org, offers ideas for connecting young and old to mutual advantage.

Suicidal: Why We Kill Ourselves, Jesse Bering