A one-pan chili with maximum flavour starts with toasted rice

Looking to make enough chili for one night's dinner without hauling out a heavy pot, we turned to our trusty skillet. We would use it to make both the chili and the rice, cooking in stages, for a one-pan meal with maximum flavour and minimal fuss.

We started by toasting and simmering the rice, flavouring it with lime zest and juice to brighten it up. We then transferred it to individual serving bowls, which we kept warm in a low oven.

While the rice cooked, we prepared our ingredients for a quick but flavourful chili. We found that treating ground beef with salt and baking soda ensured that it would remain moist and tender, even with a short cooking time. Blooming ground cumin, minced garlic, and chipotle chile powder boosted their potency, which contributed complex flavour to the finished chili.

We also whipped up a simple lime-cilantro crema (made from sour cream, cilantro, lime zest and juice, and salt); when our chili bowls were ready to serve, we topped them with the crema for an authentic finish.