Winter day trips within a 3-hour drive of Waterloo Region

Drive time: Approximately one hour 50 minutes

Kincardine offers a small-town feel with loads of activities for an entire family or just you and your loved one. One of the coolest (pun intended) features is the 400-metre-long ice skating loop in the middle of the forest at MacGregor Point Provincial Park.

4. Stratford

Drive time: Approximately 40 minutes

Stratford is more than just a festival town. Its small-town vibe with big city amenities makes it the perfect place to spend a day or two to cure the winter blues. With a vibrant local craft beer scene, as well as chocolates for those with a sweet tooth, Stratford has something for everyone in the winter.

5. Muskoka

Drive time: Approximately three hours

It's a bit more than a one-day commitment, but making the trip to Muskoka is well worth it in the winter. Known for its water and sunshine during the summer, this area has a lot to offer when it comes to getting outside during the not-so-balmy season. Muskoka also has a 1.3-kilometre ice skating trail that winds through the spectacular Muskoka forest.