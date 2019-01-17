Italian sausage sizzles in omelette

Rolled Sausage and Mushroom Omelette

2 mild Italian sausages, casing removed

1 tbsp (15 ml) vegetable oil

1/2 lb (225 g) white mushrooms, sliced

6 eggs

1/4 cup (60 ml) 15% or 35% cream

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Butter a 9 x 13-inch (23 x 33 cm) rectangular pan and line with parchment paper, letting the paper hang over the two longer sides. Butter the paper.

In a large skillet over high heat, cook the sausage meat in the oil, breaking it up with a wooden spoon as it cooks. Add the mushrooms and continue cooking for 3 minutes or until the mixture is golden brown. Remove from the heat.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and cream. Lightly season with salt. Pour into the prepared pan and bake for 3 minutes. Scatter the sausage mixture over the omelette, leaving a 1-inch (2.5 cm) border along the longer sides. Continue baking for 5 minutes or until the omelette is cooked through.