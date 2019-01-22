A bean chili that's as rich and savory as any meat chili

Black bean chili should be primarily about the beans_they should be creamy, tender, and well-seasoned. We wanted a hearty bean chili that was as rich, savory, and deeply satisfying as any meat chili out there, yet simple to make in our multicooker.

Tasters preferred the creamy, tender texture of dried beans over canned, and soaking the dried beans in salted water helped them hold their shape and cook evenly. Creating big flavour in vegetarian chili can be tricky since you can't use smoky ham hocks or bacon, but using the saute function to brown a hefty amount of aromatics and bloom spices worked well to give the chili depth.

We also added white mushrooms and bell peppers for body. A cup of broth and a can of crushed tomatoes provided enough liquid for our beans to cook evenly while still resulting in a thick, hearty final stew.

Served with a spritz of lime and a sprinkle of minced cilantro, this rich chili was so satisfying that no one missed the meat. Serve with your favourite chili garnishes. If using an Instant Pot, do not choose the slow cook function; the beans will not cook through properly.