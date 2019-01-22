'Visionary' to discuss placemaking, revitalization in downtown Kitchener

The Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery continues a series of conversations on the role of culturally active spaces in the creation of great cities with their next Culture Talks. Presented in partnership with Perimeter Development Corporation, Culture Talks will return to The Walper Hotel on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation by leading urban designer Ken Greenberg.

Greenberg is the former director of urban design and Architecture for the City of Toronto and principal of Greenberg Consultants. His four decades of experience on public and private assignments through North America and Europe have focused on the rejuvenation of downtowns, neighbourhoods, regional growth management and new community planning. He played a leading role as urban design lead and client representative for The Bentway, a transformative public space under the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto, and is current serving as an advisor to Sidewalk Labs for Quayside on the Toronto waterfront.

“Waterloo Region is undergoing a tremendous amount of transformative growth, and the gallery is committed to embracing our role in the revitalization of downtown Kitchener and the civic district through culture,” explains Shirley Madill, KWAG’s executive director. “We are pleased to bring visionaries in architecture, placemaking and city building to the local stage with the sponsorship and support of Perimeter Development Corporation, a company that has been instrumental in exceptional development and is a perfect match to KWAG’s Culture Talks.”

“Perimeter is thrilled to be working with KWAG on Culture Talks to bring creative thinking to the Region,” says Craig Beattie, a founding partner at Perimeter Development Corporation. “We are passionate about architectural excellence and look forward to hearing Ken Greenberg share his insights on innovative placemaking.”