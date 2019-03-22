Quick and easy Osso Buco: Ricardo

4 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tbsp (30 ml) tomato paste

1 cup (250 ml) beef broth

1 bay leaf

1 tsp dried thyme

Gremolata

2 lemons, zest finely grated

1/4 cup (10 g) parsley, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

Dust the veal slices with flour. In a large pot, brown the meat on both sides in the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the pan and set aside on a plate. In the same pot, soften the onions. Add more oil as needed. Deglaze with the white wine. Add the meat and remaining ingredients. Lightly season with salt and pepper.

Bring to a boil, cover and transfer to the oven. Bake for 45 minutes. Reduce the oven to 325°F (165 °C) and bake for 1 hour. Adjust the seasoning.

Gremolata

In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Spread over the meat. Serve with orzo and zucchini ribbons, if desired.

Note: A quick and easy side for osso buco.

Cook orzo until al dente. Orzo is a short pasta that resembles grains of rice and is easily found in most supermarkets. Reserve some of the orzo cooking water. Toss the cooked orzo with olive oil and some reserved cooking water. Add the zest and juice of 1 lemon. Simple and delicious! You can follow the same steps with any pasta of your choice and can add Parmesan cheese to taste.

For the gremolata, a mixture of orange and lemon zest also works well.

Makes 4 servings