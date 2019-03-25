'Build a Dream' expo coming to Waterloo region

On April 2, the Build a Dream career expo will visit Kitchener-Waterloo — the third city in the province to invite the organization to their region. School boards are requesting the expo after other boards have raved about the success of the events held in their cities.

Build a Dream often hears that schools have tried other career exposure events to draw families in, but it hasn't worked. The Build a Dream difference is making a unique and fun event that combines several aspects into one day, and encourages interactivity.

“It’s more than just saying, you can be an engineer or an electrician,” says Nour Hachem-Fawaz, president and founder of Build a Dream. “It’s important for us to showcase professional women succeeding in these careers, provide hands-on activities, allow youth to network with businesses that want to hire them, and identify what certain career paths, include whether that is co-op, trade schools, university, etc.”

Hosting an event of this scale — over 750 parents and their daughters have already registered — is a large undertaking, so school boards make an investment to help cover the cost. With women accounting for only 4.5 per cent of skilled trade workers in Canada, schools see it as a necessary investment.