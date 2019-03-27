Artist coming home to Waterloo region for first solo exhibit

The Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery is honoured to present Waterloo-born, Brooklyn-based artist Geetha Thurairajah’s first solo exhibition in a public art gallery. Migration is more momentous than ancient invasions is a new site-specific installation of the artist’s paintings that will open to the public this Friday, March 29, with a free Artist Talk at 7 p.m., followed by a reception for the artist at 8 p.m.

“Geetha’s project continues KWAG’s commitment to support early-career artists in the realization of their first museum exhibition,” explains senior curator Crystal Mowry. “Geetha was born and raised in Waterloo Region, which makes it all the more meaningful to support her practice in this manner.”

As a painter whose images often begin as digital renderings, Thurairajah disrupts the Western art historical traditions of image-making with works that present her subjects as fragments and shadows. Her visual vocabulary includes the spectre of a shapeshifting trickster – the mahout, a caregiver and trainer of elephants, who frequently appears as a shadowy presence, disappearing into corners and weaving improbably throughout her painted scenes. For this exhibition, Thurairajah takes a greater leap away from gallery conventions by taking her paintings off the wall and displaying them instead in a series of custom-fabricated room dividers created for KWAG’s Eastman Gallery.

Currently based in Brooklyn, New York, Thurairajah earned a BA from Wilfred Laurier University (2010) and a BFA from the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design (2014). She was a finalist in the RBC Canadian Painting Competition in 2016 and 2018, receiving an Honourable Mention in 2018. Her work has been exhibited internationally, and has been included in recent group exhibitions at The Power Plant in Toronto and Oakville Galleries.