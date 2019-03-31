This hearty shepherd’s pie is a Quebec staple that’s sure to satisfy

In a large pot of salted water, cook the potatoes until very tender. Drain.

With a masher, coarsely crush the potatoes with at least 2 tbsp of the butter. With an electric mixer, purée with the milk. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 375 F (190 C).

In a large skillet, brown the onion in the remaining butter. Add the meat and cook until golden brown. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat.

Lightly press the meat into the bottom of an 8-inch (20-cm) square baking dish. Cover with the corn and the mashed potatoes. Sprinkle with paprika and parsley.

Bake for 30 minutes. Finish cooking under the broiler. Let cool for 10 minutes.

Note: This recipe doubles easily.

Makes 4 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes