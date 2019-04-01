Institutional Eats: Morty's Pub — the 'Cheers of Waterloo'

The business ran smoothly and eventually, Scholey withdrew from the partnership. In 2007, Steve “Soupy” Campbell became a partner in the business. The two met each other through — what else — beer.

Campbell, better known as "Soupy," was working at Laurier at the time. He was a patron of Morty’s and the pair thinks they officially met at a Molson function.

“I’m sure a beer was involved here or there,” said Campbell.

Since then — and really, since 1981 — it’s been the same old story for Morty’s Pub. But in this case, staying the same is a good thing.

“It’s a dedication to tradition and consistency,” said Taylor.

“It’s not revolution, it’s evolution.”

Sticking to solid, home cooked staple pub food on their menu, Taylor and Campbell have refused to cut corners or make drastic changes to the menu.

Sauces, mozzarella sticks, chicken wings, french fries and a plethora of other menu items are made fresh. The burgers don’t come in a box — in fact, it’s Taylor grandmother’s recipe that’s still being used.

Although the food is good — nearly 40 years in business is evidence of that — it’s what goes on outside of the kitchen that makes Morty’s truly special.

“The soul of this place is the people. You can’t just bring in these people who have been coming for 35 years,” said Campbell. “A lot of the guys here grew up around the neighbourhood and they’re still coming here.”

The community aspect was evident in 2000, when Jay asked for help to move the restaurant just down the road. He says about 60 people — both customers and staff — showed up to help them move.

“People were carrying chairs and tables down the street,” said Taylor.

When it comes to the regulars at Morty’s, it’s not what you’d think.

“We have blue collar, white collar, no collar. We have young professionals, retirees, very different background and demographics,” said Taylor.

Taylor and Campbell are quiet about their charitable efforts, especially when it comes to helping specific groups. But the pair estimate that over the last year-and-a-half, they’ve donated more than $100,000 to different local causes — and their customers are getting involved as well.

Taylor and Campbell had put some money together to help a family that had fallen on hard times — about $50,000 to be exact. Normally choosing to keep it quiet, they decided to tell a small group of regulars at the bar. They were later handed a cheque for $15,000.

“Whatever it is, we circle the wagons and we help,” said Campbell.

Ever-humble, Campbell and Taylor say they owe the majority of their success to their loyal staff members — some of whom have been around for more than 30 years.

“We understand that what they do is not easy. Without them, Morty’s is nothing,” said Taylor.