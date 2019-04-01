Short ribs in a beer and cider vinegar lead to great tacos

Carne deshebrada, literally meaning "shredded beef," is a common offering at Mexican taco stands. It's made by braising a large cut of beef until ultra-tender and then shredding the meat and tossing it with a flavourful rojo sauce made with tomatoes and/or dried chiles.

Although short ribs are a bit nontraditional, their ultra-beefy flavour made them an excellent choice. To achieve flavourful browning, we raised the beef up out of the braising liquid by resting it on onion rounds; the ambient heat browned the short ribs just enough for this dish.

Next, we created a braising liquid that would infuse the beef with flavour and later act as a base for our rojo sauce. Beer and cider vinegar provided depth and brightness, and tomato paste boosted savory flavour. Smoky-sweet ancho chiles gave the sauce a rounder flavour and a gentle, spicy kick.

Cumin, cinnamon, cloves, oregano, and bay leaves added warmth and complexity. Once the beef had finished cooking, we pureed the braising liquid into a sauce with a smooth, luxurious consistency. A bright, tangy slaw provided a nice counterbalance to the rich meat. Use a full-bodied lager or ale such as Dos Equis or Sierra Nevada.