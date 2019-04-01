Go ahead and combine sweet potato to the tang of biscuits

It was only a matter of time before sweet potato-loving Southern cooks combined the fluffy texture and pleasant tang of biscuits with the earthy sweetness of this popular tuber.

To add this potato's natural sweetness to biscuits without weighing down the dough, we microwaved the sweet potatoes, which eliminated their moisture while concentrating their flavour.

After mashing the flesh, we stirred in cider vinegar to mimic buttermilk's tang and to create greater lift once combined with the dough's baking powder and baking soda. We maximized the biscuits' tender texture with low-protein cake flour and opted for the deep, molasses-like sweetness of brown sugar to complement the sweet potatoes.

The dough took on a pretty orange colour, and, once baked, the biscuits emerged tender and subtly sweet, perfectly ready for a smear of butter or jam, or to be sliced and stuffed with ham and mustard. If you can find them, Beauregard sweet potatoes are the best variety for these biscuits.