Harlem Globetrotters coming to The Aud in Kitchener, Apr. 10

As the Harlem Globetrotters prepare to bring their new 2019 Fan Powered World Tour to Kitchener on Wednesday, Apr. 10, the world famous team decided to celebrate Guinness World Record Day by setting five new Guinness World Records™ titles – bringing the team’s standing Guinness World Record count to 21.

The records are highlighted by an impressive somersault basketball shot made by one of the team’s biggest stars, Bull Bullard, at a staggering 58 feet, 1.25 inches away from the basketball hoop. The other record includes the first-ever record set by one of the team’s female stars.

• Most basketball under the leg tumbles in one minute (female) – Torch George (32)

• Most blindfolded basketball slam dunks in one minute – Zeus McClurkin (5)

• Most behind the back three pointers in one minute – Zeus McClurkin (3)

The Globetrotters, who are committed to bringing their fans the best experience and most electrifying athletes on the planet, will give their fans a chance to get closer than ever to the action and team’s stars with their Fan Powered World Tour, which is set to come to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday, Apr. 10, at 7 p.m.

At each Globetrotters game, there will be over 20 opportunities before, during and after each event where fans will get a chance to directly interact with the team’s stars – that’s a 30-percent increase over any previous Globetrotters game.

The Harlem Globetrotters roster showcases some of the most thrilling athletes in the world, including Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, Firefly Fisher and, Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and Hoops Green.

Prior to every performance, fans can secure a ticket to Magic Pass, the Globetrotters’ exclusive pregame event. Magic Pass gives fans unprecedented access to the stars of the team, an opportunity to learn tricks, shoot hoops and take pictures on the court. After each game, fans can participate in a free autograph session.

An additional exciting new element fans can look forward to this year is a new interactive mobile app with exclusive features, including an augmented reality (AR) basketball toss game and one-of-a-kind image filters that can be shared on social media.