Five Kitchener-Waterloo Easter events for the whole family

Help MP Raj Saini and team reach our goal of 200 donors on Easter weekend (to April 20); visit www.blood.ca or call 1-888-236-6283 to book your appointment today
Location and Venue: 94 Bridgeport Rd. E., Waterloo, ON, N2J 2J9 (K-W Blood Donor Clinic) Event date and time: Thursday, April 18, 2019 3:00PM - 7:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free
Sample some traditional Easter Cheese and help the Schneiders scratch decorate Pennsylvania-German designs onto naturally dyed Easter Eggs.
Location and Venue: 466 Queen St. S., Kitchener, ON, N2P 2R7 (Schneider Haus) Event date and time: Friday, April 19, 2019 10:00AM - 5:00PM Audience: Children Price: Free
Registration required; National Service Dogs(NSD)' Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs: funds raised support NSD's Service Dog programs for children with autism and veterans and first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Location and Venue: 278 Weber St. E., Kitchener, ON, N2H 1E9 (Knollwood Park) Event date and time: Friday, April 19, 2019 10:00AM - 12:30PM Audience: All Ages Price: regisration fee: $30
We’re hosting an epic all-day Easter egg scavenger hunt. Covering all five floors, you will search throughout the building to uncover all the sweet treats you can find
Location and Venue: 10 King St. W., Kitchener, ON, N2G 1A3 (TheMuseum) Event date and time: Saturday, April 20, 2019 9:00AM - 4:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free
Only 100 tickets available! So hop to it and don't miss your opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny, watch a magic show, see live bunnies, and hunt for Easter eggs! Every child must have a purchased ticket to participate in the Egg Hunt.
Location and Venue: 40 Chapel Hill Dr., Kitchener, ON, N2R 1N2 (Carmel New Church) Event date and time: Saturday, April 20, 2019 1:00PM - 4:00PM Audience: Children Price: $6.50
Although we endeavour to provide the most accurate description of events listing and venues, we are not responsible or liable for errors and omissions in the event description, location or intended audience. If necessary, please contact the event organizer for additional information.
