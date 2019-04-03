Things to do in Kitchener-Waterloo this weekend

KW Symphony

The Kitchener Waterloo Symphony will perform ‘Classical and Beyond’ on Friday and Saturday evenings at Centre in the Square. The program featuring works by Mozart and Haydn and the symphony will be joined by Mi’kmaw, a poet, as well as one of the foremost female indigenous voices in Canada, Rebecca Thomas, for a performance of her collaboration with composer Laura Sgroi, entitled, We’re Not Done Drumming. People can learn more about the composers and the music with the free pre-concert talk at 7 p.m.

Elmira Maple Syrup Festival

It’s that time of year again for the sweet Canadian treat. The Elmira Maple Syrup Festival is this Saturday, beginning at 7 a.m. with pancakes, a toy show and sale, sugar bush, music in the gazebo, log sawing, mobile sugar shack, Old MacdDonald's farm, pony rides, train rides, and children’s entertainment.

Family Hike at Laurel Creek

Take part in a guided nature walk Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m., to learn about Laurel Creek Nature Centre in Waterloo, and explore native flora and fauna. The family program runs rain or shine. Online registration is open.

Wilfrid Laurier Boxing Club’s ‘Fight the Stigma’

A charity boxing event for mental health with six matches Saturday evening at the Wilfrid Laurier University Stadium. All proceeds from tickets sold will be donated to Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

New Hamburg Lioness Spring Fling Fashion Show

The latest seasonal fashions will be on the runway beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Meadow Acres Garden Centre in New Hamburg. Check out fashions by Meadow Acres Garden Centre Fashion Room, New Dundee Emporium Boutique and Stars Men's Shop. Finger food, tea/coffee and wine will be available, along with door prizes and a raffle.