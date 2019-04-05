Ajax writer Wesley King teams up with Kobe Bryant to write kids’ books

Still, yes, there’s magic involved (you wouldn’t be Wizenard without some). Also, at the beginning of the book, along with a covenant to sign: “I, the reader, hereby agree to learn from Professor Rolabi Wizenard the nature of all things.”

Research took about a year; King spoke with child psychologists and spent some time in inner-city Philadelphia, working with the youth system there with the goal of making sure the dialogue and the rapport between the kids was “authentic.”

The pressure among young people playing basketball in the AAU system in the U.S. is intense, says King. “I regularly saw mothers and fathers screaming at the faces of their kids in practices. I interviewed the kids.”

He remembers one, in particular, an 11-year-old boy. “He had just been yelled at, screamed at, and I asked him ‘Is this still fun for you?’ And he answered ‘I gotta get my family outta here.’” The responsibility the kids take on to be an economic force for good in their family is “profound” King says.

“The goal was to bring positivity through sports,” says King. “That was my umbrella.”

It’s a beautiful book — the kind that makes you stop when you see it. A striking red with shiny gold foil, the spine with lime green flashes. The pages are edged in red dye; there’s a ribbon to keep one’s place. And then there’s the way it feels; soft velvet that cries out for you to rub your hand across it. This is a book to be treasured.

“I’ve seen some videos of kids opening the book,” says King. “There’s a tangible difference to it.”

And because the book also contains, at the end, a compendium of sayings – Wizenard Proverbs — it’s meant to be one that’s not just put on a shelf, but also referred to. “Victory happens in the mind first.” “Never let your identity be written by another.” “Every grudge is a new weight you must drag along behind you.”

“There’s almost like a self-help book for kids hidden in the story,” says King.

It becomes a book filled with wisdom, with things that a kid can look to on a day when maybe things get a bit rough, or temptation or self-doubt became tough to battle. To guide them down the path.

“It’s very important to provide some direction or challenge them to think a little bit about how to navigate their inner emotions and the feelings they’re having so that when they grow up they’ll be better for it,” says Bryant. “So, we don’t shy away from that stuff in our books.”

Bryant has plans for his publishing venture; books that focus on girls and sports are planned, too – coming out in September is Granity’s next release Legacy and the Queen, about a young female tennis prodigy.

Ultimately, says Bryant, “I want to inspire and entertain young male and female athletes with stories they feel represented by and can get excited about reading, while bringing imagination and joy back into youth sports. I also wanted to present stories that don’t shy away from the tough stuff. I believe that kids are stronger than we think they are.”

