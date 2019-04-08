Creamy beans are the perfect foil to briny, chewy shrimp

Northern Italians combine their beloved white, or cannellini, beans with a seemingly infinite variety of ingredients.

Shrimp and white beans may seem like an unusual combination, but it is utterly traditional. The dish consists of beans lightly cooked with shrimp, vegetables, and herbs until the flavours blend. The combination works to great effect; the sweetness of the mild, creamy beans is the perfect foil to the briny, chewy shrimp.

Canned beans passed muster and are the heart of this dish, but the shrimp play the starring role. We looked for a cooking method that would boost the flavour of the shrimp and found that searing on the stovetop worked best. We seasoned the shrimp with sugar, salt, and pepper, then added them to a smoking-hot skillet.

Within a minute and a half, they were perfectly cooked, seared on the outside as if they'd been grilled and moist on the inside. We also briefly cooked red onion, red bell pepper, and garlic, which kept their flavours fresh and their texture appealingly crunchy.