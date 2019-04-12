Children’s books to transport you from Mongolia to the colourful world of mermaids

FriendsPictures by Geraldo Valério Groundwood, 32 pages, $19.95, ages 3-6

This wordless picture book is saturated with the intensity of the blues, azures, turquoises and indigos of sea and beach. When a fiery-haired girl stares into her reflection in a calm sea, she finds it taking on its own aquatic life as mermaid and playmate. Together the girl with her brilliant orange and sunny hair, and her mermaid double of seaweed green and amber tresses, dive and frolic in a world of blue. Valério playfully and vibrantly depicts a journey of imagination, one full of humour, character, and apt outlandishness. Bubbles and fish, pearls, seaweed and shells, have magical, otherworldly light. This book is as much a glorious appreciation of colour as it is a celebration of the depths of fantasy.

Where Dani Goes, Happy FollowsBy Rose Lagercrantz, illustrated by Eva Eriksson Gecko Press, 181 pages, $25.99, ages 5-9

The sixth volume in this not-to-be-missed early chapter book series is every bit as surprising, dramatic and winsome as the first five. Dani is staying with her grandparents in Stockholm when she realizes that her best friend Ella, now moved to a neighbouring town, has a birthday. What could be a better present than Dani herself? She persuades her grandparents to let her travel by train to be met by Ella’s mother as a special birthday surprise — not accounting for a mix-up in dates, tonsillitis, and the reappearance of her father’s ex-fiancée. This Swedish author and illustrator pair strike a perfect balance between the great calamities and joys of childhood and the complicated relationships of the adult world and their effects on a child’s life. Dani is both vulnerable and resourceful, with a loyalty and passion for her best friend that’s completely authentic. The series is acutely perceptive, funny and warm, with wonderfully expressive line drawings throughout. Highly recommended.

Stand on the SkyBy Erin Bow Scholastic, 311 pages, $21.99. ages 10 and up

Growing up in her community of Kazakh nomads in Mongolia, Aisulu is used to strong family structures and a gendered division of chores. But she’s always been an outlier, riding her mare like the wind and winning men’s races. When her beloved brother becomes sick with cancer and her parents take him to the city for treatment, Aisulu is cut adrift. How can she help save him? She takes on yet another not-for-girls challenge, and helped by her intimidating uncle and eccentric aunt, trains a baby eagle to compete for a lucrative prize in the Eagle Festival. This is a compelling mixture of elements, with its evocation of Mongolian terrain and Kazakh way of life, its attention to the training of eagles and eagle hunters, and at its heart, a nuanced portrayal of a girl whose family must leave her on her own while they attend to a sick sibling. Bow’s poetic prose heightens the story and deepens it, her rich turns of phrase tucking their own sharp wisdom into the mix.

Be My LoveBy Kit Pearson Harper Collins, 208 pages, $14.99, ages 10-13

Pearson’s celebrated for her accessible writing and honest portrayal of childhood’s quandaries; here, she again offers candid insight and straightforward prose. It’s 1951, and 14-year-old Maisie is staying on Kingfisher Island, as she does each summer. But this year is different. Since the war ended, her father has sunk into depression, and now he can’t even work. Worse, Maisie’s best friend, Una, now wants to wear makeup and talk about boys, and she even falls for a 20-year-old family friend who reciprocates her feelings. Maisie doesn’t know why she herself is so opposed to Una’s romance, and in one impetuous act, tries to sabotage it. It takes a heart-to-heart with an unexpected mentor for Maisie to understand her own jealousy and attraction to Una. Even with its complex issues of depression, sexual awareness and social stigma, there’s an innocence and transparency to Pearson’s portrayal of the confusions of sexuality and adolescent passion here — so clearly do we see through Maisie’s vital, youthful perspective. Indeed, the story seems to invite all young readers — LGBTQ or otherwise — into an imaginative space where love and anger, family troubles and bodily desire can safely be broached and discussed.