How scallops become a colour riot

In a pot, bring the orange juice to a boil. Reduce until only ½ cup (125 ml) of liquid remains, about 5 minutes. Add the mustard and vinegar. Set aside.

In a large non-stick skillet over high heat, brown the scallops in the butter, about 2 minutes per side. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer the scallops to a plate and keep warm in the oven.

Over low heat, deglaze the hot skillet with the reduced juice mixture.

Arrange the scallops, pea shoots and orange segments on 4 plates. Drizzle with the pan sauce.

Makes 4 servings

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes