This rice dish gets delish a with peas, feta and mint

Brown rice can be difficult to cook well: All too often, it is underseasoned and turns starchy and mushy. Plus, it takes a long time to cook, so stovetop recipes run the risk of scorching on the bottom.

While rice cookers can turn out perfect rice every time, most American home cooks don't own one, so we hoped to use our Dutch oven and a moderate oven to approximate the controlled, indirect heat of these specialty appliances.

The thick, heavy cast-iron pot and enveloping heat of the oven promoted even cooking and eliminated scorching. A bit of sauteed onion offered an aromatic flavour boost as the rice cooked, and incorporating chicken broth into the cooking liquid provided savory notes.

We decided to brighten up the brown rice's nutty flavour by adding frozen peas (we didn't need to cook them; simply adding them to the pot while the rice rested was enough to warm them through) along with some fresh mint, lemon zest, and feta.