Beloved cartoonist Jaime Hernandez lets the characters take charge in new Love & Rockets book

“I wanted to do the characters and I thought this was a good story for them because some things change and some things don’t,” he explains, with obvious enthusiasm. “As I was doing this, I was trying to figure out what changed and what didn’t because sometimes people stay the same their whole lives and some people change because their circumstances change. Hopey did the biggest turnaround of all of them. Maggie is still Maggie and the other characters are still basically themselves; a lot mellower.”

“I was pleased that Hopey was the one who changed the most. Usually she’s the one who wanted to change things up but now she was the one acting differently, who was keeping things calm. Maggie will always be Maggie. Daffy hasn’t really changed. She still cares for people. She became a doctor because she cares for people.”

We’re straying into spoilers now. Just know that characters’ arcs are playing out in this book and it’s a must-read for even the most casual Love & Rockets fan.

So, what about real-life reunions? Hernandez sheepishly talks about going to see hometown punk bands made up of men in their 50s.

“I see all these people I know from way back, the survivors anyway. A lot of them have died, from drugs or a hard life.

“I have kind of a love-hate thing with it. I really enjoyed my punk days and my youth but it’s not the same for me. That’s why I put that into Hopey. I was into that and now I’ve got a different life.”

He chuckles. “Some people take that negatively. I enjoy going to see the bands but then I go home and talk to my daughter and wash the dishes.”

It’s his critical reputation that’s spectacular; he has won a dozen Harvey Awards for comic-book excellence for his work, and it’s not every cartoonist who gets interviewed by the New Yorker, as he did last month. But ask Jaime Hernandez about how he creates stories and he can’t quite express it — his sentences becoming fragmented in a charming way. It’s obvious he prefers talking through the page.

“I’ll go to the grocery store and be thinking about it. I’m asking myself constantly. It’s just those kind of thoughts in the back of my head, a constant flow.”

Then he switches tracks. “I work very organically. My only thought when I’m doing it is ‘Is it going to look good in the end?’ I don’t have many explanations. It’s just a thing I’ve been doing so long that I’ll look at a panel and I’ll have a person … Say someone was talking and the other person takes offence to it. Then I’ve got to do a drawing that shows that person’s expression (but) I kind of wrestle with the panel and redraw things, wrangle things constantly just to get that expression.”

He adds, tellingly: “Sometimes I redraw the panel over and over again, for different angles just to get it right.”

So what kind of person is he?

“Pretty boring,” he laughs. “I’m a pretty boring person. I can be very quiet but only because I’m observing. I try to please others. I’ve got this thing where I try to please the people I’m around yet a lot of times those people around don’t give a s--t and I’m like, well, f--k ’em.”

As Hernandez laughs, he gets a little bit punk again, just politely. And, as usual, he’s speaking for Generation X.

“This book, I’m like, ‘Look folks, we’re all old and some of us change. Let’s hope everything works out.’ ”

Yeah, let’s really hope for that.