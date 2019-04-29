Teva Harrison remembered for cancer memoir

TORONTO — Online tributes are pouring in for author and artist Teva Harrison.

The Toronto-based writer touched readers with her poignant depictions of her journey with metastatic breast cancer in the acclaimed graphic memoir, "In-Between Days."

Her husband, David Leonard, tweeted that Harrison had died peacefully in her sleep over the weekend after suffering complications earlier this month.

After being diagnosed with incurable cancer at age 37, Harrison penned and illustrated a series of essays about her struggles confronting the disease.