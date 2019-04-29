Ontario girls gymnastics championships to be held in K-W in June

The provincial championships are the largest and most prestigious annual gymnastics event in Ontario.

More than 600 female athletes representing their clubs, some for the first time, will compete at the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Level 3 Ontario Championships being hosted by the K-W Gymnastics Club, June 1-2.

Over the two-day event, spectators will see the top 32 girls from across the province perform their routines on four apparatus: vault, bars, beam and floor. Throughout the weekend these athletes will compete for the title of champion in their respective categories (age 9 — 14+). Girls up to the age of 16 will be participating.

“The provincial championships are the culmination of a year of hard work and dedication by the athletes. We are proud and excited to be hosting this première event and to welcome over 600 athletes and their families to the Kitchener-Waterloo area,” said Kellie Hinnells, executive director of K-W Gymnastics. The competition is being held at Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex- Sunlife Arena, 101 Father David Bauer Dr. in Waterloo — the same venue that hosted the 2018 Canadian Artistic Gymnastics Championships.