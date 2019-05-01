Four things to do on and before Mother's Day in Kitchener-Waterloo

Mother's Day Special Sunday Program

Celebrate Mother's Day with free "Mom-and-Me portraits", a family Good News Gospel message and meal; let them know if you have dietary restrictions; bring your mom and grandma; all welcome

Location and Venue: 218 Bleams Rd., Kitchener, ON, N2C 2K6 (Kitchener Gospel Hall) Event date and time: Sunday, May 12, 2019 12:00PM - 2:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free

Mothers Day Jewelry Making: Learn to Wire-Wrap a Crystal Point

Simple yet elegant, choose from silver or copper coloured wire and select your very own crystal. Leave with a handmade, ready to wear crystal pendant. No experience necessary, all materials are supplied. Hosted by Shelley Stoneworks.

Location and Venue: 280 Lester St., Waterloo, ON, N2L 3W5 (The Round Table Waterloo) Event date and time: Sunday, May 12, 2019 2:30PM - 4:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: $35 Register By: Saturday, May 11, 2019

