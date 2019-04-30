Waterloo Region Tacofest tickets go on sale May 3

Community Support Connections – Meals on Wheels and More (CSC) is releasing tickets for their annual taco and brew fundraiser, entering its seventh year on the local entertainment scene.

Tickets for Waterloo Region Tacofest are exclusively available online, Friday, May 3 at noon, through www.tacofest.ca. The main event is happening on Friday, June 7 at THEMUSEUM from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. in downtown Kitchener.

“Year after year, we are completely blown away by the support we receive from our community,” said Will Pace, executive director of CSC. “Tickets sell out in minutes each year, and we are grateful to our attendees, sponsors, vendors, and volunteers who make this event possible.”

Since it’s inception, Tacofest has raised over $202,500 helping CSC’s clients live at home with independence and dignity through programs including Meals on Wheels, free gentle exercise classes, and transportation to medical appointments and the grocery store.