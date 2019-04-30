Waterloo Region Tacofest tickets go on sale May 3

Community Support Connections – Meals on Wheels and More (CSC) is releasing tickets for their annual taco and brew fundraiser, entering its seventh year on the local entertainment scene.
Tickets for Waterloo Region Tacofest are exclusively available online, Friday, May 3 at noon, through www.tacofest.ca. The main event is happening on Friday, June 7 at THEMUSEUM from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. in downtown Kitchener.
“Year after year, we are completely blown away by the support we receive from our community,” said Will Pace, executive director of CSC. “Tickets sell out in minutes each year, and we are grateful to our attendees, sponsors, vendors, and volunteers who make this event possible.”
Since it’s inception, Tacofest has raised over $202,500 helping CSC’s clients live at home with independence and dignity through programs including Meals on Wheels, free gentle exercise classes, and transportation to medical appointments and the grocery store.
Tickets are $65 each which includes entrance to the event, a sampling glass, entertainment, and unlimited tacos. Beer/cider tokens are $1 per sample with all proceeds directly supporting the clients of CSC.
Tacofest features 16 local restaurants and caterers and 16 Ontario craft breweries, each generously donating 100 per cent of their product and staff time.
For the third year in a row, organizers are shutting down part of King Street, so the fiesta is experienced indoors and outdoors.
Heffner Toyota is joining the event for their fourth year in a row as Transportation Sponsor, ensuring attendees have a safe ride home.
New this year, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC) is sponsoring the Toyota Tacofest Tent to ensure good food and good times happen, rain or shine.
Other major sponsors include Green Sponsor Freedom 55 Financial, and Entertainment Sponsor Brick & Co. Restorations Ltd.
Exclusive sponsorship opportunities are still available with some levels including tickets to the main event, as long as sponsorships are confirmed the day before tickets go on sale.
For more information or to learn about ways to get involved at CSC, please visit www.cscmow.org, or call 519-772-8787.
