Greek-style grilled pork chops great for the barbecue

Greek-style grilled pork chops
4 pork chops or veal chops, each about 1 inch (2.5 cm) thick
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp dried oregano
1/4 tsp crushed black pepper
Vegetable oil, to taste
Lemon wedges, to taste
Preheat the grill, setting the burners to medium-high. Oil the grate.
Place the pork chops on a large plate and sprinkle with the salt, oregano and pepper. Let rest for 10 minutes. Pat dry and oil lightly.
Grill the meat for 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Let rest for 5 minutes, then serve with a squeeze of lemon.
Makes 4 servings
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes
