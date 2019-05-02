5 quirky Mother's Day ideas for Kitchener-Waterloo

Is your mom tired of the standard brunch? We've compiled a list of quirky things you can do with your mom to show her you care.
Nothing says "I love you mom" like letting her get some aggression out by throwing an axe into a block of wood. This sport (?) has become popular in the region over the last number of years, with multiple locations popping up. BATL in downtown Kitchener was one of the originals, however, and users have the option to reserve a lane or pay a public drop-in rate on the weekends.
OK, maybe not the real Elvis. But an Elvis impersonator will be performing at St. George Banquet Hall in Waterloo at 12:30 p.m., preceded by a bunch at 11 a.m. Roy LeBlanc, who is apparently a world champion Elvis impersonator, will be performing a two-hour live show. In other news, there's a world championship of Elvis impersonating. Who knew? Tickets are available at the Centre in the Square box office. Tickets are $59.
Weather permitting, a stroll through the Doon Heritage Village at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum (10 Huron Rd., Kitchener) could be the perfect post-brunch activity. There are no special activities planned for the day, but the museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn a little bit in the process, too! Adult admission is $11, seniors and students are $8, children five to 12 are $5, children under four are free and families (two adults and children) are $25. For more information, visit www.waterlooregionmuseum.com.
Think mom would like to relive the 1980s? Of course she does. Take her to Waterloo's Pin Up Arcade Bar. This bar has become the talk of the town with young and ... ahem ... seasoned folks alike.
Five dollars gets you unlimited plays on all of the games, plus there are good quality drinks and food available as well. Visit www.facebook.com/pinuparcadebar for more information about the bar.
Just tell her to pretend the ball is (insert most annoying family member here). She'll know what to do. Max's Golf, located on the very northern tip of Waterloo, is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Is mom athletic? She may be in for a game of bubble soccer as well. But make sure you book ahead — bubble soccer is only available if reserved. It's about $300 for a group of up to 16 players. Visit www.maxssportsworld.ca.
Is your mom tired of the standard brunch? We've compiled a list of quirky things you can do with your mom to show her you care.
Nothing says "I love you mom" like letting her get some aggression out by throwing an axe into a block of wood. This sport (?) has become popular in the region over the last number of years, with multiple locations popping up. BATL in downtown Kitchener was one of the originals, however, and users have the option to reserve a lane or pay a public drop-in rate on the weekends.
OK, maybe not the real Elvis. But an Elvis impersonator will be performing at St. George Banquet Hall in Waterloo at 12:30 p.m., preceded by a bunch at 11 a.m. Roy LeBlanc, who is apparently a world champion Elvis impersonator, will be performing a two-hour live show. In other news, there's a world championship of Elvis impersonating. Who knew? Tickets are available at the Centre in the Square box office. Tickets are $59.
Weather permitting, a stroll through the Doon Heritage Village at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum (10 Huron Rd., Kitchener) could be the perfect post-brunch activity. There are no special activities planned for the day, but the museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn a little bit in the process, too! Adult admission is $11, seniors and students are $8, children five to 12 are $5, children under four are free and families (two adults and children) are $25. For more information, visit www.waterlooregionmuseum.com.
Think mom would like to relive the 1980s? Of course she does. Take her to Waterloo's Pin Up Arcade Bar. This bar has become the talk of the town with young and ... ahem ... seasoned folks alike.
Five dollars gets you unlimited plays on all of the games, plus there are good quality drinks and food available as well. Visit www.facebook.com/pinuparcadebar for more information about the bar.
Just tell her to pretend the ball is (insert most annoying family member here). She'll know what to do. Max's Golf, located on the very northern tip of Waterloo, is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Is mom athletic? She may be in for a game of bubble soccer as well. But make sure you book ahead — bubble soccer is only available if reserved. It's about $300 for a group of up to 16 players. Visit www.maxssportsworld.ca.
Is your mom tired of the standard brunch? We've compiled a list of quirky things you can do with your mom to show her you care.
Nothing says "I love you mom" like letting her get some aggression out by throwing an axe into a block of wood. This sport (?) has become popular in the region over the last number of years, with multiple locations popping up. BATL in downtown Kitchener was one of the originals, however, and users have the option to reserve a lane or pay a public drop-in rate on the weekends.
OK, maybe not the real Elvis. But an Elvis impersonator will be performing at St. George Banquet Hall in Waterloo at 12:30 p.m., preceded by a bunch at 11 a.m. Roy LeBlanc, who is apparently a world champion Elvis impersonator, will be performing a two-hour live show. In other news, there's a world championship of Elvis impersonating. Who knew? Tickets are available at the Centre in the Square box office. Tickets are $59.
Weather permitting, a stroll through the Doon Heritage Village at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum (10 Huron Rd., Kitchener) could be the perfect post-brunch activity. There are no special activities planned for the day, but the museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn a little bit in the process, too! Adult admission is $11, seniors and students are $8, children five to 12 are $5, children under four are free and families (two adults and children) are $25. For more information, visit www.waterlooregionmuseum.com.
Think mom would like to relive the 1980s? Of course she does. Take her to Waterloo's Pin Up Arcade Bar. This bar has become the talk of the town with young and ... ahem ... seasoned folks alike.
Five dollars gets you unlimited plays on all of the games, plus there are good quality drinks and food available as well. Visit www.facebook.com/pinuparcadebar for more information about the bar.
Just tell her to pretend the ball is (insert most annoying family member here). She'll know what to do. Max's Golf, located on the very northern tip of Waterloo, is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Is mom athletic? She may be in for a game of bubble soccer as well. But make sure you book ahead — bubble soccer is only available if reserved. It's about $300 for a group of up to 16 players. Visit www.maxssportsworld.ca.