Tomato and shrimp add boost to pasta

In a large skillet, brown the shrimp in the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the gazpacho and cooked pasta. Toss to thoroughly coat the pasta. Add the tomato, parsley and green Tabasco. Adjust the seasoning.

Makes 4 servings

Gazpacho

2 cups (500 ml) tomato juice

2 tomatoes, cubed

1 English cucumber, peeled and cubed

1 green bell pepper, seeded and cubed

1 cup (50 g) stale bread, cubed

1 small onion, coarsely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 tbsp (15 ml) sherry vinegar

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

In a blender, purée all of the ingredients until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight. Adjust the seasoning.

Serve the cold soup in bowls or cups. Drizzle with olive oil.

If desired, garnish with a spoonful of sour cream or plain yogurt and diced cucumber.

Note: When the garden is filled with tomatoes and cucumbers, gazpacho, a cold Spanish soup, is the perfect recipe. It freezes well. You can even make your own tomato juice.

Makes 4 servings

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes