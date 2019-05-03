Science Fiction book reviews: Four selections that are sure to keep you turning the page

The Rosewater InsurrectionBy Tade Thompson(Orbit, $20.99, 406 pages)

The Rosewater Insurrection is the second part of Tade Thompson’s Wormwood Trilogy. The first book in the series, Rosewater, introduced us to a strange structure that had arisen in Nigeria as part of a plan to download alien minds into human hosts. The main character in the series, Kaaro, is a member of a secret police unit with a special medium-like ability to navigate the fantastic alien “xenosphere,” which is one of the ways these mysterious visitors communicate with us.

In this book the story opens up a lot more. The mayor of Rosewater declares independence, triggering a Nigerian civil war. Meanwhile, the alien is under attack by a plant-like creature with its own mysterious agenda. Politics makes for strange bedfellows and soon the large cast of characters, with Kaaro and his partner Aminat at the centre, are having to take sides, sometimes quite reluctantly.

Rosewater was a terrific start to the trilogy and The Rosewater Insurrection only raises the bar, introducing a number of fascinating new elements into an already intriguing storyline. If you haven’t got started on it already this is a series you’ll want to get on board with now.

RadicalizedBy Cory Doctorow(Tor, $34.99, 304 pages)

As an author and activist Cory Doctorow’s fiction often takes up the same political subject matter as his advocacy and opinion pieces. In recent years, the two have been drawing ever closer together, to the point where the four novellas in his latest collection, Radicalized, might almost be thought of as dramatic essays.

The stories are drawn from hot-button issues in today’s headlines and then given an SF spin: cybersurveillance runs amok in smart homes, racism and law enforcement get challenged in an age of superheroes, the rationing of health care gives rise to dark web terrorism, and social inequality implodes at the end of the world.

Informing all of this is Doctorow’s libertarian but socially progressive optimism, with heroic hackers and freedom fighters looking to create a more just society. And while he can be preachy, he is also capable of dealing with timely issues that affect us all.

PermafrostBy Alastair Reynolds(Tor, $19.50, 173 pages)

Time travel is a venerable science fiction trope, so much so that various sub-genres of time travel story can be identified. Permafrost may remind us of 12 Monkeys in its basic premise: in the year 2080 the world as we know it has gone to hell, the result of a total environmental collapse known as the Scouring. A group of scientists in Russia, however, have come up with a way to inject the consciousness of selected “pilots” into the minds of people living 50 years earlier by way of MRI machines. In this way they hope to avert catastrophe.