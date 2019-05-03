Anthony De Sa blends tragedy and violence with love in novel exploring sad lives of those with albinism

When Toronto author Anthony De Sa was in Mozambique researching his new novel, Children of the Moon, he signed up for a trek up Mount Gorongosa, a spectacular granite massif that overlooks the national park. Upon arrival, De Sa discovered that all mountain excursions had been cancelled because of political unrest in the area.

Somewhat foolishly in retrospect, De Sa travelled to a neighbouring village, offering a substantial amount of money in exchange for guiding services. But no one would take him.

“I know that YouTube and the internet are incredible places to explore, but for me to give my readers a feeling that they are there, that they have truly entered this world that I’ve created, I needed to enter it myself,” De Sa says about his perseverance.

De Sa had more luck finding a journalist willing to escort him through the infamous Grande Hotel in the coastal city of Beira. From 1955 until it was closed 20 years later, the massive art deco–style building operated as a luxury resort.

Following the end of Mozambique’s decade-long war of independence against Portugal in 1974, it served as a military headquarters and prison. Today, it’s estimated that the building, still lacking electricity and running water, is home to more than 2,500 squatters, including some families who go back three generations.

“Very few outsiders are allowed to go in because it’s so dangerous. These are people who are marginalized, who live in this place with its own order, with its own kind of hierarchy,” says De Sa, who believes his fluent Portuguese helped him navigate through the former colony.

“To be given and granted that opportunity to walk through those hallways and to visit with some of these families was really astounding.”

All of his background research and the political tension that he experienced while overseas provided the foundation for Children of the Moon, in which troubled Brazilian journalist Serafim interviews an elderly woman with albinism named Pó, who is living out her days in the Grande Hotel. Her narrative is intertwined with that of her husband, Ezequiel, a former child soldier suffering from dementia and living in Toronto.

Although the novel is ultimately a love story, both lives are marked with tragedy and violence. Ezequiel is haunted by the brutal memories of the secret police commander from whose control he escaped. He can never completely relieve the fear that he will be abducted again.

Pó is perpetually in danger because of a long-held superstition that the bodies of people with albinism are magical; their various appendages are worth a great sum on underground markets.