THEMUSEUM to celebrate Menstral Hygiene Day with education

On May 28, THEMUSEUM is proud to recognize Menstrual Hygiene Day with a full day of educational programming, entitled Go with the FLOW.

This education programming geared towards students in Grades 9 to 12 is meant to celebrate menstruation and remove the stigma surrounding this natural process.

Go with the FLOW will create an inclusive and supportive learning environment designed to welcome and feed healthy conversation between educators and students. Local experts, including FLOW — The Menstruation Exhibition’s title sponsor Diva International Inc., Period Purse, SHORE (Sexual Health Options Resources Education) and more, will lead students in a series of diverse topics and hands-on workshops designed to answer questions and shed light on menstrual care and health, period poverty and more.

Through this series of workshops and panels, Go with the FLOW hopes to enlighten youth as they experience their own journey with menstruation, whether they are someone who menstruates or an ally, by providing open and honest facts about the reality of what half of the world’s population faces every day.