Teams can still register for Hockeyfest in Kitchener this weekend

There’s still time to register a team for Hockeyfest this weekend, May 11 and 12, at The Aud in Kitchener.

For the past 13 years, the annual Hot Shots Street Hockey Tournament run by Family and Children's Services of Waterloo Region has helped support its foundation’s Kids to Camp campaign.

This year, the foundation has partnered with the Jones Entertainment Group and Hockeyfest — North America's largest road hockey tournament — to raise more funds, with the hopes of sending more than 500 local children and youth to summer camp.

“Just like hockey, camp helps build resilience and confidence, creates lasting friendships, and teaches new skills that many children may not have an opportunity to learn otherwise,” says Karen Spencer, executive director of the foundation.

It costs $495 to register a team for the two-day hockey tournament. All ages are welcome and no additional fundraising is required.

Games are played on a 42.5x100-foot surface with full rinkboards and netting behind each goalie to ensure no time is lost retrieving balls. All games will be played with certified referees from local referee associations.

The weekend event will also feature interactive games, mini stick rinks, an online auction, food trucks, and DJ/entertainment on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kitchener’s own Cline Twins, Carson and Connor, will be on hand Saturday at 3 p.m. to perform their famous Hockey Tricks, as seen on the Ellen Show.

Family & Children’s Services is also running a Kids to Camp online auction with nearly 100 items valued at $15,000. The auction closes Sunday, May 12 at 9 p.m. Check it out at www.32auctions.com/Kids2Camp2019.

Those wishing to make a donation directly to the Kids to Camp campaign can do so online at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/facs-waterloo/campaign/kids-to-camp/.