iPotato opens in Waterloo, will offer loaded baked potato as premiere option

iPotato, which will offer loaded baked potatoes, shawarma, poutine, and other options, opened up last week in the University Shops Plaza.
Hassen Shinwary, who also also owns iShawarma in Waterloo, said opening a restaurant in the UW plaza is desirable- and sometimes takes a bit of time.
What makes iPotato unique is their build-your-own-baked potato option, which Shinwary says will likely be available as of May 13.
In addition, iPotato makes fresh bread and has a large, unique oven.
The Mediterranean eatery, which is located in the University Shops plaza at 170 University Ave. West, while iShawarma is located in the Bridgeport Plaza.
The soft opening of iPotato was on May 3 while the grand opening is coming soon, said Shinwary. He added there is potential for items to be added to the menu too.
There are vegetarian options, while all the meat is halal.
Prices are reasonable, which Shinwary says is very important being in a dense student area. Sandwiches range from $5.49 to $7.99, while several platters are available ranging from $10.18 to $12.95.
iPotato is open everyday of the week from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
As of May 7, there were no chairs or tables, but management says dine-in options will be available shortly.
