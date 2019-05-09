iPotato opens in Waterloo, will offer loaded baked potato as premiere option

iPotato, which will offer loaded baked potatoes, shawarma, poutine, and other options, opened up last week in the University Shops Plaza.

Hassen Shinwary, who also also owns iShawarma in Waterloo, said opening a restaurant in the UW plaza is desirable- and sometimes takes a bit of time.

What makes iPotato unique is their build-your-own-baked potato option, which Shinwary says will likely be available as of May 13.

In addition, iPotato makes fresh bread and has a large, unique oven.