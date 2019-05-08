Chicken and barley soup packs a nutritional punch

Chicken and Barley Soup
3/4 lb (340 g) boneless, skinless chicken, cut into cubes (thighs or breasts)
2 tbsp butter
3 carrots, thinly sliced
3 celery stalks, thinly sliced
1 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
4 cups (1 litre) chicken broth
3 cups (750 ml) water
3/4 cup (155 g) pearl barley, rinsed and drained
Flat-leaf parsley, chopped (optional)
In a pot, brown the chicken in the butter. Add the vegetables and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Season with salt and pepper. Add the broth, water and barley. Bring to a boil.
Cover and simmer for 45 minutes or until the barley is tender. Adjust the seasoning. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.
Makes 4 servings.
