Arrivals: Five books for Mother’s Day

A Mother’s Day gathering of five new books that take a look at moms in all their variety.

What My Mother and I Don’t Talk About: Fifteen Writers Break the Silence, edited by Michele Filgate

This collection of 15 essays — 11 by women, four by men — concern the first person in our life: our mothers. Editor Michele Filgate begins with her own experience: what she and her mother don’t talk about is the fact that her mother chose her husband, Filgate’s stepfather, over her, by refusing to believe Filgate’s accusations of abuse. In the essays that follow, we meet all types of mothers — flawed, tortured, loving and loathed. Inevitably, reconciliation and forgiveness are major themes.

The Changeling: A Memoir of My Death and Rebirth, My Haunted Childhood, and My Education in Sainthood and Sin, Gail Gallant

On Aug. 15, 1955, an infant named Gail Gallant died following a head injury sustained in a car accident on Hwy. 401 on a family holiday from Toronto to visit relatives in P.E.I. The following July, Gail’s mother, a devout Catholic, had a baby girl, named her Gail and regarded her as a special child sent by God. Gallant’s memoir traces the impact of being the changeling daughter within this strange trinity — a mother, the resurrected Gail and the ghostly Gail — and the burden of expectation it imposed.

Why Mommy Swears: The Struggles of an Exasperated Mom, Gill Sims

Mommy is wife to Simon, mom to Peter and Jane. She wants to be a good mother, she really does, but something always trips her up, sucking her yet again into the dread Vortex of Inadequacy. That’s why mommy swears. The diary is funny, frank and amusingly profane, a sequel to last year’s Why Mommy Drinks. Author Gill Sims lives in Scotland in a domestic unit much like her narrator: husband, two kids, dog. This book introduced me to a new acronym: FML. It comes in handy.

Little Darlings, Melanie Golding

Here’s a dark tale that puts a modern gloss on those eerie, gloomy folk tales about children stolen by sinister forces from the faery realm. Lauren, the new mother of twin boys, is convinced a strange old woman is trying to take her babies and replace them with her own. Everyone assumes Lauren must be in the grip of postpartum psychosis, except a Sheffield cop who senses there may be something to her story. Golding nails the ambivalence and uncertainty that can beset first-time mums in her debut novel.

Without My Mother: A Daughter’s Search for the Mother Who Abandoned Her, Melissa Cistaro