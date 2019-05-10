Seth on Clyde Fans won’t be blown aside by winds of change

“Even though the book itself was planned outright at the start, by allowing it to be organic and draw it as I grew older, it developed with me. The last chapter, that I planned when I was 30, was drawn and written much better when I was in my 50s.”

He did intend to create a sophisticated story, he says, smirking as he calls it his version of A Long Day’s Journey Into Night. Asked what changed between the beginning and end of the process — he was, of course, working on other books in between Clyde Fans chapters, such as the semi-autobiographical It’s A Good Life If You Don’t Weaken — Seth explains it was the point he had reached in learning how to tell stories in comics.

“It’s not about how you draw or where you put the balloons,” he says. “It’s about the decisions you make in how you tell the story.”

Although the first chapter exhibits that earlier style, its creator made only small changes and mostly decided to preserve it as it was. He smiles about it being “archaeology.”

As usual, Seth is thinking about his past, and so is anyone who meets him and encounters his mode of dress. It’s impossible to avoid mentioning his habit of dressing in vintage suits, which on this particular day includes a raincoat and hat Clark Kent would have loved. A polite inquiry draws the disclosure he is tired of being asked about his clothes, although he understands why it comes up.

“That’s a question I’ve been answering for 30 years,” he says. “I’m an old-fashioned type. I’ve had to deal with the irritating element of nostalgia for so long. It comes up in every interview.”

Seth continues: “I want it recognized that, yes, I have a very constructed persona that I’ve been working on since I was 20 years old. It’s gone through a variety of stages. I’m not the same person who constructed Seth when he was 20 years old. I’m not the same person who was 31 and into jazz.”

He’s sometimes accused of preferring the past because of his mid-century style, but insists advances in social values, medicine and more mean that would be “foolish.”

“But,” he adds, as society moves on “some things are lost and some things are gained, and deciding the value of things that are lost or gained is where you get into arguments with people.”

While he rejects the accusation of being overly nostalgic, Seth does have a distaste for the technology we all use – even though he uses it himself.

“If it were up to me, I would not have the computer revolution,” he says. “I don’t think it’s led to a better quality of life. I don’t think it’s led to a better standard of living for people. I think I was happier before the internet and I held out a lot longer than everyone else.

“I think it’s affected our lives in a negative way. But that argument is over.”

One of the negative effects, he contends, is that the internet gives us what we want immediately, and that’s taking some of the fun out of his hobby of collecting unusual objects by making them too easy to find. Seth believes we need more happenstance in our lives than the modern era can provide.

Seth is interested in objects, and has many collections. He used to be a completist but is more controlled now in his search of “evocative things that appeal to me.”

The latest collections is chairs for dolls: not the kind for doll houses, but the type where larger dolls sit. He started buying them because his thoughts somehow landed on how chairs are created. He smiles. “I now have 20 really nice ones that are on display.”

If that sounds a bit like the home of the Matchcard brothers of Clyde Fans, Seth knows it, although sometimes it’s hard to know where the art ends and the artist begins.

“The reason I get accused of nostalgia so much is I’m constantly engaged in thinking about my own past,” he adds, but he’s thinking ahead, too, and working on new comics projects.

“I think there are better books coming. There’s always a new challenge. You just follow threads. You just have to work to see where it leads.

“I feel like I’m doing the best work of my life right now, just because I’m doing lots of different stuff.”

If so, to beat Clyde Fans, it’ll have to be the comics equivalent of inventing the air conditioner.