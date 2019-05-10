30th Dragon Run at New Dundee Public School to take place on May 15

On Wednesday May 15, New Dundee Public School is hosting the Annual Dragon Run.

It includes children from Grades 1 through 6 from the school and also invites other Waterloo Regional District School Board children to participate.

The staff and students look forward to this healthy lifestyle event that incorporates the support of the wonderful Dundee community as the children run the 1.8km race throughout the village.

This race, which begins at 4 p.m., was started approximately 30 years ago by Mr Bob Cassidy and has continued on throughout the years under the leadership and organizational skills of Mrs Michelle Sesto, Mr Doug Chalk and Mr Scott McKenzie.

The success and continuation of this event would not happen without the dedication of both current staff, retired staff, parents and the many volunteers.

Special thanks to the New Dundee Fire Department for being on site and providing EMS support.

Many thanks to the New Dundee Village Market for the donation of freezies for participants each year. Thank you to the New Dundee Optimist Club for funding the ribbons each year.

Good luck to the participants of this years Dragon Run.