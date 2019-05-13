Bran muffins get your day started right

1/4 tsp salt

1 egg

2 tbsp (30 ml) molasses

3 tbsp sugar

1/2 cup (85 g) dates, pitted and diced

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350 F (180 C). Line nine muffin cups with paper or silicone liners.

In a bowl, combine the cereal, milk, vinegar and vanilla. Set aside.

In another bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, fennel seeds (if using) and salt.

In a third bowl, combine the egg, molasses and sugar with a whisk. Add the cereal mixture and dry ingredients. With a spatula, stir until the dry ingredients are just moistened. Stir in the dates, reserving a few pieces to top the muffins. Pour the mixture into the muffin cups. Garnish with the reserved dates.

Bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre of a muffin comes out clean. Let cool.

Note: Delicious for breakfast or a snack with a piece of cheddar cheese.

Makes 9 muffins.