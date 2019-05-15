Indigenous Voices Awards announce finalists

But the size of the cheques will have little bearing on the doors the awards can open for Indigenous creators, who will have opportunities to connect with established writers, literary agents and other cultural tastemakers, said McKegney.

"What we're seeking is opportunities for people to have their voices heard," he said. "Part of the strength of the prizes thus far has been to create community among Indigenous writers."

For some finalists, an IVAs nod can be a first step on the path to publication, he said.

As an example, McKegney pointed to one of last year's unpublished winners, Smokii Sumac, whose debut collection, "You are Enough: Love Poems for the End of the World" (Kegedonce Press) has been shortlisted for English-language published poetry. Rounding out the category are Wanda John-Kehewin's "Seven Sacred Truths" (Talonbooks) and Jules Koostachin's "Unearthing Secrets, Gathering Truths" (Kegedonce Press).

Finalists for published works in French are Josephine Bacon's "Uiesh, Quelque Part" (Memoire d'encrier) and Pierrot Ross-Tremblay's "Nipimanitu – L'esprit de l'eau" (Prise de parole).

Francine Merasty's "Iskotew Iskwew" is the sole contender for this year's prize for works in an Indigenous language.

The IVAs also highlight non-traditional types of storytelling with a category for works in an alternative format, which this year includes Mich Cota's opera "Wasakozi" and the graphic novel "Surviving the City" (HighWater Press) by Tasha Spillett with illustrations by Natasha Donovan.

The three shortlisted works of unpublished prose in English include a selection from "Teenage Asylums" by Francine Cunningham, Brittany Johnson's "Transit" and Blair Yoxall's "Little Bull."

For unpublished poetry in English, the finalists are Elaine McArthur's "Brush of a Bustle," Autumn Schnell's "FemmNDN Commandments" and "My Ghosts Roam this Land" and other poems by Craig Commanda.

This year's short list was selected by jurors Jordan Abel, Jeannette Armstrong, Joanne Arnott, Warren Cariou, Margery Fee, Gabrielle L'Hirondelle Hill, Francis Langevin and Jean Sioui.

By The Canadian Press