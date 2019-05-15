Rachel Giese wins $25K Shaughnessy Cohen Prize

OTTAWA — Toronto journalist Rachel Giese's debut book on the state of modern masculinity has won the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing.

The editorial director of LGBTQ publication Xtra took the $25,000 honour for "Boys: What It Means to Become a Man" (Patrick Crean Editions).

Drawing from scholarly research and original reporting, the book examines the place of boys and men in a society striving towards gender equality.

In its citation, the prize jury said no reader can walk away from "Boys" without rethinking their own ideas about manliness and how young men should be raised.